What channel is Finland v Scotland Women? TV and live stream details for Euro 2025 play-off decider

How to watch Finland v Scotland Women for free

Scotland are potentially 90 minutes away from securing a place at next summer’s European Championships in Switzerland.

Pedro Martinez Losa's side travel to Helsinki for the second leg of their play-off clash with Finland which is finely poised after the goalless draw between the sides at Easter Road on Friday.

The cagey first leg stalemate has set up a winner-takes-all showdown at the Bolt Arena on Tuesday as Scotland bid to qualify for their first major tournament in six years since the 2019 World Cup.

Scotland can take encouragement from their nine-game unbeaten run this year, however, Finland are undefeated on home soil since losing to Scotland in Tampere in July 2023. The most recent meeting between the sides ended in a 1-1 draw in the Pinatar Cup in Spain in February.

Martinez Losa's team defeated Hungary 5-0 over two legs in the semi-final on the back of an unbeaten Nations League B campaign, while Finland finished bottom of their Nations League A group, despite defeating Italy and drawing with Netherlands and Norway on home soil.

The Scotland team line-up ahead of the Euro 2025 play-off final 1st leg against Finland at Easter Road on Friday. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Finland v Scotland match details

The European Championship play-off final second leg takes place at the Bolt Arena, Helsinki on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. Kick-off is 5.15pm.

Finland v Scotland TV channel

The match will be shown live on BBC Alba. The Gaelic-language channel is available free-to-air on Sky, Virgin, Freeview and Freesat.

Finland v Scotland live stream

The match will be available to stream for free on the BBC iPlayer.

Finland v Scotland team news