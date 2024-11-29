Scotland stunted by Finland as Euros qualifier ends goalless

Scotland were fortunate to escape with draw as their bid end an agonising six-year wait to qualify for a major tournament suffered a blow with disappointing 0-0 draw against Finland in the first leg of their Euro 2025 playoff qualifier at Easter Road.

Head coach Pedro Martinez Losa has been a divisive figure during his three years in charge, but despite his often challenging tenure, the Spaniard had a huge chance to put one foot into next year’s European Championship and edge closer to ending a prolonged heartache that has haunted Scotland. However his side simply never got going on toiling night in the capital.

Ahead of the game, the Spaniard admitted it was “impossible not to dream” about leading the squad to their first major tournament since 2019, but remained calm amid his biggest test yet. “I am comfortable because I feel we have a great team and I feel that we prepared,” he said, adding that his squad were “in the best position that we can be” ahead of the clash.

He was right to be confident too. Turning a 16-month run without a competitive win into a seven-game winning streak, his side had conceded just two goals this calendar year. The challenge of Finland brought trauma, though. Their opponents last visit to Easter Road had culminated in an injury time defeat that ended Scotland’s hope of qualifying for Euro 2022. A defeat Scotland have struggled to truly recover from.

Scotland's Kirsty Smith and Finland's Anni Eveliina Hartikainen battle for possession at Easter Road. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Martinez Losa kept faith with the side that had navigated past Hungary in the last playoff round, meaning Eartha Cummings started in goal, while Lisa Evans started in a right-wing berth ahead of Kirsty Hanson in the capital. Caroline Weir kept the armband, with long-standing captain Rachel Corsie ruled out due to a knee injury.

However, from the off, Scotland’s energetic all-action performance displayed against Hungary appeared lost amid the cold Edinburgh air. Just three places separated the nations in the FIFA rankings, but it was the visitors had the best of the first-half. Ria Öling’s had the first sight of goal, but it was Linda Sällström’s spectacular 20-yard volley that saw a ripple of anxiety flow through the home crowd, before the outstretched arm of Cummings somehow clawed it out of the top corner.

Jenna Clark and Erin Cuthbert had Scotland’s only chances of the half, but their close-range headers went comfortably wide of goal, while an Eveliina Summanen free-kick stung Cummings’ palms just after the half-hour mark.

Unimpressed with the first-half dominance of the away side, Martinez Losa opted for a double change at the break, introducing both Kirsty Hanson and Chelsea Cornet as he went in search of an opener. While the energy was certainly upped, chances remained at a premium for an increasingly desperate Scotland, who were unable to muster a much outside of a speculative shot on goal from Hanson in the 88th minute.