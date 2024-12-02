'Trust in the process' - Pedro Martinez Losa's Scotland message ahead of do-or-die Finland clash

Euro 2025 place at stake in Helsinki

Pedro Martinez Losa feels Scotland must take encouragement from their nine-game unbeaten run this year as they bid to topple Finland in Helsinki and secure a place at next summer’s European Championship in Switzerland.

The two sides drew 0-0 in a cagey play-off first leg at Easter Road, setting up a winner-takes-all showdown in the Bolt Arena on Tuesday. But the Scotland head coach is confident his side are ready to bring their best form to the table when it matters most.

“Obviously, we knew a lot of the details of the dangers of Finland and I think (in the first leg) we didn’t want to expose the team in certain scenarios that could have cost us coming to this game,” Martinez Losa told Sky Sports. “We are professionals, we know the details and we have to trust in the process as we have done in the last nine games to arrive in December unbeaten in the year.

“I think on this occasion, we’re very prepared, the opponent is very prepared also. The opponent is very uncomfortable to play and we don’t choose the opponent. But to be in the Euros, we have to beat this uncomfortable Finland and the way to compete is to play the different games.

“The games of the duels, the games of the mental aspect, the games of the set-plays, but also the game of the ball. We always want to do it better. We are an offensive team. We want to do it better on the ball. But it doesn’t always happen because the opponent is always prepared.”

Scotland Women head coach Pedro Martinez Losa. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Finland are undefeated on home soil since losing to Scotland in July 2023.

“Obviously, it’s always an opportunity to make history and to change the stats in your direction, so we are determined to do that,” said Martinez Losa. “We know in what aspect we have to put our attention. The girls are very determined to put on a good performance. They are in front of a great opportunity.”

Having missed out on the Euros in 2022 and the World Cup in 2023, Scotland are bidding to qualify for their first major tournament since the 2019 World Cup.

“Obviously, being in a tournament once means you are capable to be there, but we want that consistency to be constantly in the tournament, as Finland has been,” said Martinez Losa. “Secondly, I think it will change the perception of the women’s game in terms of a lot of fans connected with the identity of being Scottish, feeling proud.