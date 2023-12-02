What channel is Euro 2024 draw on in UK? What time does it start? Details for Scotland's big day
The draw for Euro 2024 will take place this afternoon in Hamburg as Scotland prepare to discover their opponents.
Steve Clarke’s team qualified for next summer’s European Championships back in October, finishing second in a group that included Spain, Norway, Georgia and Cyprus. Scotland are among the third seeds for the tournament, which takes place between June 14 and July 14 in Germany, and will have three pool matches as they hope to reach the knockout phase of a major tournament for the first time.
All eyes will be on the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg as the matches for the 2024 football extravaganza are revealed.
What time is the Euro 2024 draw?
The draw is due to commence in Hamburg from 5pm GMT, although like most major ceremonies, it is likely to have an extended introduction. Scotland will hopefully discover all of their opponents by 6pm.
What channel is the Euro 2024 draw on?
Viewers in the UK should tune into BBC Two from 5pm, or the iPlayer online, to watch the ceremony.
Who can Scotland play?
Scotland are in Pot C and are guaranteed to play three group-stage matches. Full details of all the teams involved and a detailed breakdown of proceedings can be found here.