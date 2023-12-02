Hamburg plays host to the European Championships this afternoon – and Scotland are in Pot C

The draw for Euro 2024 will take place this afternoon in Hamburg as Scotland prepare to discover their opponents.

Steve Clarke’s team qualified for next summer’s European Championships back in October, finishing second in a group that included Spain, Norway, Georgia and Cyprus. Scotland are among the third seeds for the tournament, which takes place between June 14 and July 14 in Germany, and will have three pool matches as they hope to reach the knockout phase of a major tournament for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All eyes will be on the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg as the matches for the 2024 football extravaganza are revealed.

The Euro 2024 draw takes place at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg.

What time is the Euro 2024 draw?

The draw is due to commence in Hamburg from 5pm GMT, although like most major ceremonies, it is likely to have an extended introduction. Scotland will hopefully discover all of their opponents by 6pm.

What channel is the Euro 2024 draw on?

Viewers in the UK should tune into BBC Two from 5pm, or the iPlayer online, to watch the ceremony.

Who can Scotland play?