FIFA World Rankings: Scotland slip two places, Brazil pay price for big defeat, tiny African nation has record move
Scotland have slipped two places in the FIFA World Rankings following the November internationals.
Steve Clarke’s team, who recently booked their spot at the European Championships next year in Germany, drew 2-2 away in Georgia and then 3-3 with Norway at Hampden to sign off their Euro 2024 qualification campaign. Those results, however, were not enough to stop Scotland falling from 34 in the world to 36 in the latest rankings.
World champions Argentina, who defeated Brazil away from home earlier this month, remain top of the file, with France in second place. England have moved up one place to third, as have Belgium in fourth place, with Brazil tumbling down to fifth. The top ten is comprised of Netherlands in sixth, Portugal in seventh, Spain in eighth, Italy in ninth and Croatia in tenth.
One of the biggest movers in the rankings are Uruguay, who are on a long unbeaten run, up fourth places to 11th, Tunisia (28th, up 4), Ecuador (32nd, up 4), Romania (43rd, up 5), Slovakia (45th, up 5) and Greece (47th, up 4), the latter re-entering the top 50 together with Ivory Coast (50th, up 2).
The Comoros Islands (119th, up 9) made a big leap to their highest-ever ranking following a surprise win over Ghana, while Kosovo (101st, up 4) are also in their best-ever position. Guinea-Bissau (103rd, up 7), Azerbaijan (114th, up 6), Libya (120th, up 6), Malaysia (130th, up 7) and Rwanda (133rd, up 7) are the other big movers in the November standings.