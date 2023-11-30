When is Euro 2024 draw and what TV channel is it on? What pot are Scotland in? Best group, worst outcome and full dates

Everything you need to know ahead of the Euro 2024 draw this weekend in Hamburg

Excitement is building ahead of the Euro 2024 draw as Scotland wait to discover who they will face in Germany. We talk you through it all:

When and where is the Euro 2024 draw?

Host nation Germany will stage the highly-anticipated Euro 2024 draw on Saturday, December 2 at 5pm GMT, in Hamburg. The final fixtures will then be released.

The draw for Euro 2024 takes place on Saturday evening in Hamburg.

Where are Scotland seeded and what are the pots?

There will be four pots of six and, with automatic qualification complete, the make-up of the first three pots is known. But there are still three vacancies in the final pot, which will be filled by the winners of the play-off matches. Those single-leg semis and finals will be contested at the end of March, with Wales, Finland, Poland and Estonia still in connection via Path A, Israel, Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Ukraine, via Path B, with Georgia, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan and Greece the remaining contenders via Path C. Pot 1: Germany, Portugal, France, Spain, Belgium, England. Pot 2: Hungary, Denmark, Albania, Austria, Romania, Turkey. Pot 3: Netherlands, SCOTLAND, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Croatia. Pot 4: Serbia, Italy, Switzerland, Play-off A, Play-off B, Play-off C.

Who can Scotland face at Euro 2024?

In the same pot 3 as both Czech Republic and Croatia, Steve Clarke’s men – currently ranked 36 in the world – will avoid the two teams who defeated them at the group stage of Euro 2020 – but they could be drawn against England once more. The Auld Enemy are in Pot 1 with the other top seeds and any one of those sides will come at Scotland with a decent bit of clout. But, part of the same qualifying group, Spain already suffered an upset in front of the Tartan Army. Looking at Pot 2, there has also been recent success over Denmark and Austria, but Turkey ran out winners when the sides squared up last November. The obvious threat in Pot 4 is Italy, the defending champions.

Scotland are in Pot 3 and could be pitted against England once again.

What looks like Scotland’s best group?

Looking at the quality in Pot 1, the Scots have good memories of defeating Spain early in the qualifying campaign but that means the men in dark blue might be less likely to pull off another surprise. In truth, a rematch against England might not be the worst shout. The sides drew at Wembley during Euro 2020, and although they reached the 2020 final and won the recent 150th anniversary friendly at Hampden, they are recognised as notoriously slow starters at the Euros and have only won one of their tournament openers in over 50 years. On the basis of world rankings Germany might have been the most favourable draw from the choice of top seeds, but so-called home advantage makes that hard to gauge. They will either be buoyed by the partisan crowds or, hosting the tournament for the first time since reunification, the pressure could weigh on them. Scotland will believe they have a shot against anyone in Pot 2, having defeated two of them and ran another close in the past couple of years. Three of the teams are ranked lower than the Scots but Albania is the furthest adrift, sitting 26 places below Clarke’s squad. Pot 4 is the hardest to call, but the first task would be avoiding the 2020 Euro champions Italy. After that, the Scots would probably be content with any side that emerges from Play-off B or Pay-off C.

What would be our group of death?

It is safe to assume that no-one would like to see Scotland paired with the beaten World Cup finalists and the team that dished out the team’s biggest defeat in recent time. So France would be the ones to body swerve from Pot 1. From Pot 2, Denmark, Austria and Hungary are all ranked above Scotland, making the obvious ones to steer clear of. But they are unbeaten in three against Austria. They have lost one as well as won one against the Danes, suggesting they may be the bigger threat, but Hungary are an unknown quantity. And it shouldn’t be forgotten that Turkey triumphed a year ago against a strong Scotland side, albeit in a friendly. Pot 4 is an easier one to sift through and single out danger and everyone will be looking to avoid Italy when the draw is made.

Defending champions Italy look like the team to avoid in Pot 4.

What channel is the Euro 2024 draw on?

The Euro 2024 draw will be broadcast live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 5pm.

When does Euro 2024 take place?

The tournament takes place between June 14 and July 14, 2025. As the host nation, Germany are seeded and will occupy position A1 in Group A. That means they will play in the opening match at the Allianz Arena, in Munich, on Friday June 14. The final will take place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday July 14. The break-up of the tournament is as follows: Group Stages - June 14-26; round of 16 - June 29-July 2; Quarter-finals - July 5 & 6; Semi-finals - July 9 & 10; Final - July 14.

The final of Euro 2024 will be played in Berlin's Olympic Stadium.

When will we know the Euro 2024 fixtures?