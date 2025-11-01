How to watch Celtic v Rangers semi-final

A pressure-cooker contest awaits as Celtic and Rangers go head-to-head at Hampden Park in the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals on Sunday.

While it will be a first Old Firm game in over 20 years for returning Celtic manager Martin O’Neill, who has taken charge on an interim basis following the resignation of Brendan Rodgers, it will be a maiden experience of the powderkeg fixture for recently appointed Rangers boss Danny Rohl.

The German, formerly head coach of Sheffield Wednesday, has been in charge of Rangers for three matches since taking over from Russell Martin, recovering from a dismal 3-0 defeat by SK Brann in the Europa League in his inaugural outing with back-to-back league wins over Kilmarnock and Hibs.

The victory at Easter Road was particularly encouraging for Rangers as they kept a clean sheet away from home for the first time since December while ending Hibs’ 11-month unbeaten record at Easter Road in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic, meanwhile, secured a 4-0 victory over Falkirk in O’Neill’s first match back in the Parkhead dugout on Wednesday night as the 73-year-old turned back the clock.

The search for a new permanent manager is ongoing against the backdrop of significant disharmony between the Celtic support and the board of directors with protests taking place before the Falkirk game and in previous matches prior to Rodgers’ departure.

Rangers fans also remain unconvinced by those leading their club with CEO Patrick Stewart and sporting director Kevin Thelwell coping serious flak for the failed appointment of Russell Martin and the perceived poor player recruitment over the summer.

The winner of Sunday’s semi-final will face either Motherwell or St Mirren in the final at the national stadium in December.

Celtic, the League Cup holders, reached the last four thanks to comfortable wins over Falkirk and Partick Thistle while Rangers made it past Alloa Athletic and Hibs.

Celtic and Rangers will contest the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden on Sunday. | SNS Group

Celtic v Rangers match details

The Premier Sports Cup semi-final between Celtic and Rangers takes place at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on Sunday, November 2, 2025. Kick-off is 2pm.

Celtic v Rangers TV channel

The match will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1 with coverage starting at 1pm.

Celtic v Rangers live stream

Premier Sports subscribers can watch the match on the Premier Sports website or Premier Sports app.

Celtic v Rangers team news

Celtic will make a late decision on Kieran Tierney (groin) while Marcelo Sarrachi is expected to shake off a knock. Alistair Johnston and Kelechi Iheanacho are set to remain on the sidelines with hamstring injuries while Cameron Carter-Vickers (Achilles) and Jota (knee) are long-term absentees.

Rangers are missing the suspended Connor Barron and remain without Rabbi Matondo (knee), Dujon Sterling (Achilles) and Kieran Dowell (foot).

Celtic v Rangers referee and VAR

Nick Walsh has been appointed as the match official at Hampden alongside assistant referees Daniel McFarlane and Frank Connor. Matthew MacDermid is the fourth official. Steven McLean is on VAR duty, assisted by Andrew Dallas.