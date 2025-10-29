Mini Martin O’Neill era off to winning start as small inroad made into Hearts lead

Outside Celtic Park, they sang songs of protest amid billowing green smoke. Inside Celtic Park, they hailed the return of a messiah, a man once known in these parts as Saint Martin.

The hosts took their time to get going on a surreal evening in the east end of Glasgow but a goal after half an hour from Johnny Kenny got this new mini Martin O’Neill era underway in front of the watching Dermot Desmond.

So many plotlines. But someone few might have imagined distinguishing himself stole the show in the 65 minutes he was on the pitch and helped Celtic on the way to a victory that made a small inroad into Hearts’ lead at the top.

Celtic's Johnny Kenny celebrates as he scores to make it 2-0 over Falkirk. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Kenny had found himself being unfairly compared to Henrik Larsson on social media before kick-off.

Wags wondered what O’Neill’s reaction might be when he realised it was Kenny and not Henrik Larsson leading the line for Celtic these days. Well, the interim manager will count himself blessed. The Irish striker got a second goal five minutes before half time, which elicited a punch in the air from O’Neill. Things were now going to plan after a worrying opening spell when Falkirk looked confident. Celtic, meanwhile, started off looking very ordinary indeed.

It took a while for the crowd to warm up. After twenty minutes, the old “Martin O’Neill, Martin O’Neill” choruses began to echo around the stadium. It had been a different story outside the Parkhead porch before kick-off as fans gathered to make known their grievances against the board (naturally) and, interestingly, against Desmond, one of the club’s major shareholders and, increasingly, a target for vitriol.

Desmond, Desmond get tae you-know-where was heard on more than one occasion. The Irish financier made a point of being here having delivered such a bruising critique of the dying days of Brendan Rodgers’ second spell in charge on Monday night.

Celtic shareholder Dermot Desmond takes his seat during the match against Falkirk. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

All the drama of the start of the week was too late to save the match programme. It was pulled from sale on account of it being so ludicrously out of date already. It will fetch a pretty price no doubt if it hasn’t been pulped and copies start turning up on eBay. Everyone will want to read what Rodgers had to say in his manager notes.

As it turned out, it was O’Neill who welcomed John McGlynn to Celtic Park. The combined age of the managers was a refreshingly old school 136 years. O’Neill chose a pair of less baggy tracksuit bottoms than he once sported and wore a proper manager’s coat to guard against the chill. Well, he is 73 as opposed to 53, his age when he last managed Celtic in a competitive game at Parkhead (Celtic 2 Aberdeen 0, May 2025).

Football has moved on of course. But if not exactly going back to basics, it was still possible to see Chris Sutton rising at the far post when in fact it was Benjamin Nygren heading down to Larsson. No, I mean Kenny, who headed past Scott Bain for his second goal of the night five minutes before the interval.

His first came after Nygren’s shot had hit the post with Kenny on hand to sweep home. The 22-year-old striker had previously not been alone in looking far from the quality required. Nygren headed tamely into Bain’s hands and Sebastian Tounekti sclaffed wildly when presented with a chance at the back post.

It wasn’t all one-way traffic, far from it. Scott Arfield ought to have scored in the opening minute for the visitors but sent his shot too near Kasper Schmeichel. Even after Celtic had gone ahead, it required a brilliant one-handed stop by the Celtic ‘keeper from Trey Samuel-Ogunsuyi to preserve the hosts’ lead.

Celtic interim manager Martin O'Neill celebrates as Benjamin Nygren scores to make it 3-0 over Falkirk. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The second half was a more one-sided affair. A left-footed shot from Marcelo Saracchi - in for the absent Kieran Tierney – was pushed out into the danger area by Bain and Nygren applied the finish for 3-0.

Bain’s return to Parkhead was one of many intriguing storylines but was obliterated by the fuss over O’Neill. Although the 'keeper was at fault in the run-up to Nygren’s goal he was pivotal in keeping the score down to just four.

Bain was left exposed for the final goal of the night after 73 minutes. Tounekti latched on to a fine ball up the left and hurdled a last, despairing challenge before slipping the ball past Bain for his first goal at Celtic Park.