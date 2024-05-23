What channel is Celtic v Rangers? Scottish Cup final TV details and how to watch for free

Everything you need to know ahead of the Old Firm Hampden showdown

Celtic and Rangers go head-to-head for the final silverware of the season in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on Saturday.

Both sides have one trophy apiece for the season so far with Celtic claiming the big one after securing a third successive Scottish Premiership title while Rangers lifted the Viaplay Cup in December with a 1-0 win over Aberdeen in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While a cup double would not make up for failing to win the league, it would go some way towards lifting some pressure from the shoulders of Rangers manager Philippe Clement as he prepares to undertake a major overhaul of his squad this summer.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers with the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup at Hampden Park. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

For Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, adding the Scottish Cup to the league title would complete a hugely successful first season back in charge following the Northern Irishman’s return for a second spell in the Parkhead dugout last summer.

Celtic go into the match as cup holders following the 3-1 victory over Inverness Caledonian Thistle in last season’s final in what proved to be Ange Postecoglou’s final match in charge before his move to Tottenham Hotspur.

This year’s final carries extra signficance in that a Celtic victory would bring them level with Rangers in the battle to claim the tag of Scotland’s most successful club. The Ibrox men have lifted 118 trophies in the all-time honours list, while Celtic moved onto 117 after clinching the league championship last week.

Celtic v Rangers match information

The Scottish Cup final takes place at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on Saturday, May 25, 2024. Kick-off is 3pm.

Celtic v Rangers TV channel

The Scottish Cup final is being broadcast live free-to-air on BBC One Scotland with coverage getting underway at 1.15pm. The game will also be shown on subscription channel Premier Sports with the programme starting at 2pm.

Celtic v Rangers live stream

Those wishing to watch the Scottish Cup semi-final on tablet, laptop or mobile can do so for free via the BBC iPlayer. Alternatively, Premier Sports subscribers can tune in via the Premier Sports website and app.

Celtic v Rangers team news

Celtic are expected to take a full squad to Hampden. Rangers welcome John Lundstram back from suspension but have a number of injury concerns. Defender John Souttar missed the final two league matches after coming off at half-time in the recent defeat at Celtic Park while Borna Barisic and Tom Lawrence were absent against Hearts last weekend. Abdallah Sima, Ridvan Yilmaz and Ryan Jack could be in contention to start following their return from injury. Connor Goldson, Oscar Cortes, Rabbi Matondo and Danilo remain out.

Celtic v Rangers referee and VAR

Nick Walsh is the Scottish Cup final referee with John Beaton on VAR duty.

Scottish Cup final odds