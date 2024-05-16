Celtic on verge of matching Rangers' all-time trophy haul as Scottish Cup final takes on extra significance

Old Firm head-to-head now nip and tuck after Celtic title triumph

Celtic are on the verge of drawing level with Rangers in the head-to-head all-time trophy haul following their league title triumph at Kilmarnock.

The Hoops secured a third successive Scottish Premiership crown in style with a 5-0 win at Rugby Park on Wednesday thanks to goals from Adam Idah, Daizen Meada, James Forrest and a Matt O’Riley double.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It clinched the 117th trophy in the club’s history to move one behind Rangers, who claimed their 118th piece of silverware when lifting the Viaplay Cup in December with a 1-0 win over Aberdeen at Hampden Park.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor leads the celebrations at full-time after his side clinched the league title with a 5-0 win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Celtic and Rangers meet in the Scottish Cup final at the national stadium next week where a victory for Brendan Rodgers’ side would see them finally catch their arch-rivals and force them to give up their proud record as Scotland’s most successful club with the accolade being shared.

The battle for supremacy in the all-time honours list is sure to place extra significance on the May 15 showdown with the sides also currently level on 62 domestic cup wins each. In terms of all-time Old Firm derby victories, Rangers are currently ahead 169-168 so a Hoops victory would also equal things on that score.

Furthermore, Celtic are also now just one behind Rangers in terms of overall league wins. The Ibrox side lifted their 55th championship under Steven Gerrard in 2020-21 but Celtic have moved onto 54 league titles following their 2023-24 success.