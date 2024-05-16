Celtic on verge of matching Rangers' all-time trophy haul as Scottish Cup final takes on extra significance
Celtic are on the verge of drawing level with Rangers in the head-to-head all-time trophy haul following their league title triumph at Kilmarnock.
The Hoops secured a third successive Scottish Premiership crown in style with a 5-0 win at Rugby Park on Wednesday thanks to goals from Adam Idah, Daizen Meada, James Forrest and a Matt O’Riley double.
It clinched the 117th trophy in the club’s history to move one behind Rangers, who claimed their 118th piece of silverware when lifting the Viaplay Cup in December with a 1-0 win over Aberdeen at Hampden Park.
Celtic and Rangers meet in the Scottish Cup final at the national stadium next week where a victory for Brendan Rodgers’ side would see them finally catch their arch-rivals and force them to give up their proud record as Scotland’s most successful club with the accolade being shared.
The battle for supremacy in the all-time honours list is sure to place extra significance on the May 15 showdown with the sides also currently level on 62 domestic cup wins each. In terms of all-time Old Firm derby victories, Rangers are currently ahead 169-168 so a Hoops victory would also equal things on that score.
Furthermore, Celtic are also now just one behind Rangers in terms of overall league wins. The Ibrox side lifted their 55th championship under Steven Gerrard in 2020-21 but Celtic have moved onto 54 league titles following their 2023-24 success.
Rangers’ total trophy haul includes 55 league titles, 34 Scottish Cups and 28 League Cups – as well as the European Cup Winners' Cup lifted in 1972. Celtic have claimed 54 league titles, 41 Scottish Cups and 21 League Cups – as well as the 1967 European Cup.
