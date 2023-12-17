Rangers end 12-year wait for League Cup success as captain James Tavernier is hero against Aberdeen

Rangers have won the 2023 Viaplay Cup following a 1-0 win over Aberdeen at Hampden Park.

A 77th-minute strike from captain James Tavernier clinched the trophy for Philippe Clement’s men in a closely-contested final. It is the 28th time that Rangers have won the League Cup but the first time it has been in their possession since the 2011/12 season. The victory over the Dons also maintained Clement’s near flawless start since coming into replace Michael Beale as manager in October, with the Belgian have won 11 and drawn three of his first 14 matches at the helm.

In a match played in damp, drizzly conditions, the first half was largely forgettable affair. Rangers had the bulk of possession but were kept in check by a well-organised Aberdeen team who were keen to play on the counter-attack. Rangers winger Ross McCausland did have the ball in the net but it was ruled out for a foul in the build-up.

Rangers' James Tavernier celebrates after scoring the winner against Aberdeen in the Viaplay Cup final.

Rangers played at a higher tempo in the second half, with Dons keeper Kelle Roos making three good saves to deny Cyriel Dessers, Tavernier and Borna Barisic. However, the Dutchman was unable to stop the right-back’s effort 13 minutes from full time. Barisic’s deep cross to the back post found Tavernier and his thumped effort into the ground had enough power to find the net.