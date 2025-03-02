How to watch Aberdeen v Dundee United

The race for the European spots in the William Hill Premiership heat up this weekend as Aberdeen host Dundee United at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen are currently occupying third place behind Celtic and Rangers despite only recently emerging from a nightmare 14-match winless run.

The Dons started the league campaign on fire, winning 10 of their opening 11 fixtures under new manager Jimmy Thelin to keep pace with leaders Celtic, but then suffered a three-month collapse which only ended on February 15 with a 2-1 win at Dundee.

Thelin’s side followed that up with a 1-0 home win over Kilmarnock before going down to a 5-1 defeat to Celtic in midweek.

Dundee United are fifth in the table, but only a point behind Aberdeen, as they enjoy a fine first season back in the top flight after winning promotion from the Championship.

Jim Goodwin’s side have struggled for victories of late, however, winning only two of their last nine matches with a 3-1 defeat to Hibs in midweek allowing the Edinburgh side to leapfrog them into fourth place on goal difference.

However, the Tangerines remain well positioned to vie for a third place finish and can put down a huge marker if they leave the Granite City with three points.

Aberdeen host Dundee United at Pittodrie in the William Hill Premiership on Sunday. | SNS Group

Aberdeen v Dundee United match details

The William Hill Premiership fixture between Abereden and Dundee United takes place at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen, on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Kick-off is 3pm.

Aberdeen v Dundee United TV channel

The match will be broadcast live on subscription channel Premier Sports 1. Coverage gets underway at 2.30pm.

Aberdeen v Dundee United live stream

Premier Sports subscribers can stream the match live via the Premier Sports website or app. Aberdeen and Dundee United fans living outside the UK and Ireland can watch the game live on RedTV or DUTV with an international subscription.

Aberdeen v Dundee United team news

Dimitar Mitov returns to the Aberdeen squad and Kristers Tobers will be assessed. Ester Sokler (hamstring), Dante Polvara (leg),and Jack Milne (ankle) are back training while Vicente Besuijen (knee), Jamie McGrath, Gavin Molloy (both shoulder) remain out.

Ross Docherty (thigh) and Louis Moult (calf) are still missing for Dundee United. Will Ferry limped off along with Luca Stephenson against Hibernian on Wednesday night and will be assessed.

Don Robertson is the match referee with Andrew Dallas on VAR duty.