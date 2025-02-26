Hibs substitute Kieron Bowie celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 over Dundee United at Tannadice in the 90th minute. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Bowie the hero off the bench for Hibs

Oh how Hibs' fortunes have changed.

Rewind to last September, their previous visit to Tannadice this season, and they conceded not one but two goals in stoppage time to lose 3-2 to Dundee United and spiral into the abyss. What goes around comes around, though. As the clock struck 90 minutes back on Tayside, step forward Kieron Bowie.

The Scotland Under-21 striker came off the bench to be the matchwinner for David Gray's juggernaut of a football team. Nectar Triantis set the forward free and Bowie bulldozed the ball high past Jack Walton to spark wild scenes in the away end. Not even ten minutes of injury time could stop them this time - with Junior Hoilett scoring with the last kick as Hibs nabbed a priceless 3-1 win.

Hibs substitute Kieron Bowie celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 over Dundee United at Tannadice in the 90th minute. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The importance of the result cannot be overstated. Hibs leap above Dundee Utd into fourth place on goal difference and move to within a point of Aberdeen in third. On 40 points, they are four clear of capital rivals Hearts, who occupy the last place in the top six and visit Easter Road in good form themselves for a mouthwatering Edinburgh derby on Sunday.

Now 14 games unbeaten in all competitions, Hibs are serious contenders for qualifying for Europe. Their impressive away support serenaded Gray after the final whistle. The change in fortunes has been spectacular.

This was a rough outcome for Dundee United because they probably merited something. They took the lead early through Ross Graham and at 1-1 thought they'd found a legitimate goal on 62 minutes through Sam Dalby, only for a five-minute VAR review to disallow it.

United's opener came on six minutes - with an air of fortune about it. While Graham controlled a Rocky Bushiri headed clearance well and hit his volley sweetly, it took a massive deflection off Jack Iredale to loop the ball over the stranded Hibs goalkeeper Jordan Smith and into the net.

Hibs had started well, however, and the concession of an early goal did not derail them. When you are in a rich vein of form, it is easier to bounce back from a blow. After a spell of pressure, the leveller came in simple circumstances. Nicky Cadden's inswinging corner on 18 minutes found an unmarked Mykola Kuharevich and the Ukrainian planted his header home.

Referee David Dickinson signals to disallow Sam Dalby's goal for Dundee United in the 3-1 defeat to Hibs at Tannadice. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The only moment of note in the rest of the competitive first half came when Strain picked out an unmarked Dalby just before the break, but the striker's header skewed over.

The same style of football ensued after the break, but United took control and looked likelier to make the breakthrough. Hibs' shape was being broken too easily by the hosts shelling balls into the channels and crosses were coming into the visiting penalty box at will.

United thought they had broken through on 62 minutes. Smith misjudged a dangerous delivery from Strain and Dalby netted from close range. However, it was checked by VAR amid a long rendition of Bella Ciao - the song United play to mark a Dalby goal - for an offside and then a handball. Eventually, referee David Dickinson annulled it for the latter. A relieved Hibs responded with a triple substitution after the five-minute delay as Bowie, Hoilett and Dwight Gayle were among those entering the fray.

