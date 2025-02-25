Celtic braced for transfer attention for star man after another symbolic display

In-form Japanese striker on target again in big win over Aberdeen

Brendan Rodgers acknowledged that Daizen Maeda is likely to attract the attention of bigger clubs after the Japan attacker scored a double in Celtic’s 5-1 win over Aberdeen at Parkhead.

Maeda opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a goal from close range before further efforts from returning Portuguese winger Jota and skipper Callum McGregor gave the home side a comfortable 3-0 lead.

The Dons had missed good chances when the game was goalless and they found themselves further behind when Celtic substitute Yang Hyun-Jun added a fourth in the 72nd minute.

Alistair Johnston and Daizen Maeda celebrate the Celtic win over Aberdeen. | Steve Welsh/PA Wire

And although Dons replacement Shayden Morris reduced the deficit in the last minute of normal time, there was time for Maeda to grab his second and his 25th for the Hoops this season.

Celtic moved 16 points clear of Rangers at the top of the William Hill Premiership and Rodgers conceded the potential interest from other clubs if Maeda – the “symbol” of his side – continues in this run of form.

Rodgers said: “Yes, I would think he would. I think a number of the players will because of their efficiency and their work. And not only that, they’ve done it at the highest level.

“If you’re doing it at a Champions League level (against Bayern Munich), you’re showing that you can do it at that level and on that stage.

“So, yes, I think if you’re scoring goals like he has, work as hard as he does, then of course that will always bring attention.

“But I also think the team and the structure of the team really promotes his qualities. He’s a great symbol for our team and the collective.

“What I asked of him in terms of the pressing, and I’ve said before, he’s the highest level of that and just the intensity that he presses.

“And then I believe he can score in whatever position he plays along the frontline.

“You’ve seen him score goals from the right side, from the left side, as a central striker. Yes, his first goal was wonderful anticipation to get onto it.

“And the second goal is what he’s shown a lot this season, where he’s in the areas we want him to be in after a brilliant cross by Ali (Johnston).

“So, as I said, a great symbol of how we play, how we work, how we train and deserving of everything he’s getting so far.”

Jimmy Thelin hope Aberdeen learn valuable lessons from their first defeat in four games.

He said: “An overall result of 5-1 is too much in the end.

“But in terms of how we want to grow as a team, some parts of the first half were good. We created chances but they were beating us in the small percentages in the duels and they scored three goals in not many more chances.

“They were really clinical. It’s difficult to go out in the second half at 3-0 and Celtic are really good at what they do.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers applauds the fans after beating Aberdeen. | SNS Group

“You have to take your chances in these moments. You have to open up when you are chasing and the balance of the game changes.

“The way the goals arrived was too soft. When you lose the ball in the wrong areas, they can punish you. We have to be stronger and take care of the ball better.