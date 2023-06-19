All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat

What are Scotland's chances of qualifying for Euro 2024 - and the surprise seeding likelihood

Scotland took a huge step towards qualifying for Euro 2024 on Saturday when they came from 1-0 down to defeat Norway 2-1 in Oslo.
Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 19th Jun 2023, 15:25 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 15:25 BST
 Comment

It was a result which left Steve Clarke’s men on nine points after three games with Georgia up next at Hampden Park on Tuesday. A fourth win in a row would not only set a new record for the national team but it would put Scotland in an even stronger position to secure automatic qualification for the tournament in Germany next summer.

Following the win over Norway, Scotland were given a chance of 95.64 per cent to qualify via the top two spots in the group, as calculated by We Global Football. That will rise closer to 100 per cent with a win over Georgia. The national team came into the qualification process assured of a play-off spot having won their Nations League group. The likelihood is they won’t need to use that fall-back option.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When it comes to the tournament itself, the seeding will be decided by the overall European qualifying ranking. Essentially the teams involved in qualification are put into one big league table with the placing determined by the performance in their group. Currently, Scotland are one of only three teams to have won three games out of three and one of seven with a 100 per cent record.

As of Sunday evening, according to We Global Football, Scotland have a 45.9 per cent chance of being a Pot 2 side and a 21.9 per cent chance of being in Pot 1. Again, a win on Tuesday would see these percentages increase.

It further highlights the progression under Clarke with Scotland set to qualify for back-to-back European Championships since the 1992 and 1996 editions. Doing so as one of the seeds in Pot 1 or Pot 2 will help with the aim of reaching the knockout stages for the first time ever in a tournament. The country have participated in 11 World Cup and European Championships without progressing further than the group.

Scotland’s clash with Georgia is live on Viaplay with BBC One Scotland providing extended highlights of the qualifier.

Scotland have a greater than 95 per cent chance of qualifying for Euro 2024. (Photo by FREDRIK VARFJELL/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)Scotland have a greater than 95 per cent chance of qualifying for Euro 2024. (Photo by FREDRIK VARFJELL/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)
Scotland have a greater than 95 per cent chance of qualifying for Euro 2024. (Photo by FREDRIK VARFJELL/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)
Related topics:ScotlandNorwaySteve ClarkeHampden ParkGermany
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.