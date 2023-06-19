Steve Clarke’s men come into the match on top of the group with nine points following Saturday’s come-from-behind victory over Norway in the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo. Another win would put the national team in an even more commanding position to qualify for Euro 2024 in Germany. Three points would ensure the team are eight points clear in first with half of their eight fixtures played.
The Georgians sit second on four points. They required an 84th minute goal from Zuriko Davitashvili to secure a 2-1 win over Cyprus at the weekend.
Match details
Who: Scotland v Georgia
What: Euro 2024 Qualification Group A, match day 4
Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow
When: Tuesday, June 20. Kick-off 7.45pm
Referee: Istvan Vad II
How to watch
Once more live coverage will be provided by Viaplay Sports. The match will be on Viaplay Sports 1 with the build-up beginning at 7.15pm. The game can also be watched on the Viaplay app. It is a subscription channel with an offer of £59 for 12 months until June 20. Extended highlights of the fixture will be shown on BBC One Scotland at 10.40pm.
Last meeting
Scotland were paired with Georgia in qualification for Euro 2016. The national team's qualification hopes suffered a huge blow in the previous meeting, losing 1-0 in Georgia to Valeri Kazaishvili’s first-half strike. Without a shot on target it left Gordon Strachan's men fourth in the qualification table where they would ultimately finish. Earlier in the campaign, Scotland won 1-0 at Hampden Park, Akaki Khubutia scoring an own goal before the half-hour mark.
Team news
Scotland will once again be without Che Adams and Grant Hanley. Kieran Tierney came off during the win over Norway but is expected to be fit. John Souttar wasn’t in the squad but may come into Clarke's thoughts. Willy Sagnol should have a full squad to choose from.
Anything else?
Scotland will create a new record if they beat Georgia. Never has the country won their opening four games of a qualification campaign. They currently sit on three after victories over Cyprus, Spain and Norway.