Vital Kats (21), from Israel becomes the 14-time title winners’ fifth signing of the summer, as head coach Grant Scott strengthens his side ahead of the new SWPL season.
Kats has spent the last two years in the United States performing for Kent State University, but was originally born in Israel, though grew up in Canada and played at both the Under 17s and Under 20s FIFA Women’s World Cup for Canada before switching her international allegiance to her country of birth.
The youngster recently appeared in Israel’s Euro qualification campaign and has gained two caps for her country.
On the move, Kats said: “I couldn’t have picked a better team for my first professional contract. Everyone from the players to the coaching staff have been very welcoming and kind. I am looking forward to contributing and continuing the teams tremendous success.”