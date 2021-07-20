Leanne Ross of Glasgow City lifts the SWPL title. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The SWPL have announced their forthcoming fixtures for the upcoming season, with the campaign scheduled to begin on September 5.

The top tier of Scottish Women’s football will be bigger than it ever has been in 2021/22 as the league expands to a total of 10 teams for the first time in it’s history.

Fans looking forward to the first Old Firm clash of the season may have to wait a while though, with Rangers and Celtic not set to face each other until November 7 when the Light Blues travel to K-Park looking to halt a run of Old Firm defeats.

Scottish football legend Jane Ross has signed for Rangers in the summer transfer window. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group).

Once again, Rangers and Celtic will look to challenge Glasgow City for the SWPL title, while former Scottish Cup winners Hibernian will look to break the top three and regain their status as one of Scotland’s most successful women’s clubs.

Coupled with the arrival of newly promoted sides Aberdeen and Hamilton, this year’s SWPL campaign could be the most competitive yet.

Last season champions Glasgow City completed a remarkable campaign by winning another title with a final day 2-0 win over Rangers.

Not only was City’s title win a record breaking one, it was their most impressive yet, after many claimed the dominant force of Scottish women’s football would falter under the weight of Old Firm heavyweights’ Rangers and Celtic’s move to become fully professional.

However, following their first taste of a title race, both the Gers and Hoops will be looking to ensure the title is finally taken away from Broadwood come next May.

Malky Thomson’s Gers have already signalled their intent by signing up Manchester United forward and Scotland legend Jane Ross to bolster their forward line.

What are the SWPL opening day fixtures?

The following opening day games with take place on Sunday September 5.

Aberdeen vs Celtic

Glasgow City vs Motherwell

Hearts vs Hamilton

Hibernian vs Spartans

Rangers vs Forfar Farmington

When are the big clashes in the SWPL?

The fixture list generator has thrown up a mouthwatering clash in the first fortnight of the season, as Scotland’s Champions League representatives Glasgow City and Celtic face other in the first fortnight at City’s Broadwood Stadium.

Fans looking forward to the big Old Firm clash will have to wait a while, the rivals are not due to face each other until November at the Hoops’ home of K-Park. Though the final Old Firm of the season could have a huge say in the outcome of the title race next May, with Celtic and Rangers due to face each other on the final day of the campaign.

Here are the clashes to look out for this season:

September 12 – Celtic vs Glasgow City

September 19 – Hibernian vs Hearts

October 17 – Glasgow City vs Rangers

November 7 – Celtic vs Rangers

November 28 – Glasgow City vs Celtic

December 12 – Hearts vs Hibernian

February 6 – Rangers vs Glasgow City

February 27 – Rangers vs Celtic

March 13 – Glasgow City vs Celtic

March 20 – Hibernian vs Hearts

May 8 – Rangers vs Glasgow City

May 15 – Celtic vs Rangers

