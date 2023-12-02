Scotland to open Euro 2024 after being pitched in with hosts Germany - full draw, Scots' fixtures and dates

Clarke’s men will take on the Germans in Munich for the curtain-raiser

Scotland will play the opening match of Euro 2024 after being drawn in Group A of Euro 2024.

Steve Clarke’s men will take on hosts Germany at the Allianz Arena on Friday, June 14 with an 8pm kick-off (BST). Scotland will also face Hungary and Switzerland in their pool-phase matches. The match against the Swiss will be played on Wednesday, June 19 at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, before meeting the Hungarians on Sunday, June 23 at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart. Both of those ties will have their kick-off times confirmed in the next 48 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland were pitched against the Germans at Euro 92 and Switzerland in Euro 96 but have never faced Hungary in tournament football. The hosts Germany recently changed their manager, replacing Hansi Flick with Julian Nagelsmann after a series of poor friendly results, while Switzerland finished second in their pool behind Romania. Hungary won their group ahead of Serbia.

Scotland have discovered their opponents at Euro 2024 next summer.

England are in Group C alongside Denmark, Slovenia and the Serbians, while should Wales win their play-off matches, they will be in Group D alongside France, Austria and Netherlands.

Group A: Germany, Hungary, Scotland, Switzerland.

Group B: Spain, Albania, Croatia, Italy.

Group C: England, Denmark, Slovenia, Serbia

Group D: France, Austria, Netherlands, Poland/Wales/Finland/Estonia.

Group E: Belgium, Romania, Slovakia, Israel/Bosnia-Herzegovina/Ukraine/Iceland.