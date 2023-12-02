Scotland to open Euro 2024 after being pitched in with hosts Germany - full draw, Scots' fixtures and dates
Scotland will play the opening match of Euro 2024 after being drawn in Group A of Euro 2024.
Steve Clarke’s men will take on hosts Germany at the Allianz Arena on Friday, June 14 with an 8pm kick-off (BST). Scotland will also face Hungary and Switzerland in their pool-phase matches. The match against the Swiss will be played on Wednesday, June 19 at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, before meeting the Hungarians on Sunday, June 23 at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart. Both of those ties will have their kick-off times confirmed in the next 48 hours.
Scotland were pitched against the Germans at Euro 92 and Switzerland in Euro 96 but have never faced Hungary in tournament football. The hosts Germany recently changed their manager, replacing Hansi Flick with Julian Nagelsmann after a series of poor friendly results, while Switzerland finished second in their pool behind Romania. Hungary won their group ahead of Serbia.
England are in Group C alongside Denmark, Slovenia and the Serbians, while should Wales win their play-off matches, they will be in Group D alongside France, Austria and Netherlands.
Group A: Germany, Hungary, Scotland, Switzerland.
Group B: Spain, Albania, Croatia, Italy.
Group C: England, Denmark, Slovenia, Serbia
Group D: France, Austria, Netherlands, Poland/Wales/Finland/Estonia.
Group E: Belgium, Romania, Slovakia, Israel/Bosnia-Herzegovina/Ukraine/Iceland.
Group F: Portugal, Turkey, Czech Republic, Georgia/Luxembourg/Greece/Kazakhstan.