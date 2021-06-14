Scotland will be facing the Czech Republic in their first match.

How can I watch it?

The coverage of Scotland v Czech Republic begins at 1.15 pm on Monday 14 June on BBC One and the programme runs until 4.30 pm with kick off at 2.00 pm.

BELGRADE, SERBIA - NOVEMBER 12: Scott McTominay of Scotland and Declan Gallagher of Scotland celebrate after the UEFA EURO 2020 Play-Off Final between Serbia and Scotland at Rajko Mitic Stadium on November 12, 2020

Are there any other ways I can follow the action?

BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound will also have full live coverage of all of Scotland’s matches

Commentary will be provided by Liam McLeod and Richard Gordon presenting from the studio.

Coverage of Scotland’s first match against the Czech Republic begins at 1.00 pm and runs until 5.00 pm.

Scotland’s First Minister tweeted her support for the men’s national team as they are making their first appearance in a major tournament in 23 years.

