Christian Eriksen receives 'best wishes' message from Scotland camp as Andy Robertson hails Denmark heroes

Former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen and Liverpool's Andrew Robertson in action during a Premier League match in 2019. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Scotland captain was among millions of football fans who watched medical staff give the 29-year-old chest compressions on the pitch as they tried to resuscitate him while his distraught team-mates formed a protective circle.

Eriksen is now recovering in hospital and Robertson admitted he was almost drawn to tears by the incident and the reaction of the Danish players.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'd like to send my well-wishes to Christian Eriksen, his family, all the Danish players, the Danes as a country," the Liverpool full-back said. "What we witnessed was scary for the football community. Luckily the news today is a wee bit more positive.

"The way the Danish players dealt with what must have been a heart-breaking thing for all of them, they stood up to it. That will be the picture I remember and everyone should remember because, when one of their friends was in a bad place, they stood up and protected him.

"Whatever else happens in this tournament, for me they will be the heroes.

"Their captain (Simon Kjaer), it nearly brought a tear to my eye the way he stood up."