Nicola Sturgeon shared The Fratellis iconic cover of Yes Sir, I Can Boogie on Twitter saying: “Monday morning tunes.
“Good luck ScotlandNT.”
Scotland men’s team will be playing in their first major football tournament in 23 years, making it through in a nail biting penalty shoot out against Serbia in November.
Steve Clarke’s team were seen dancing to the tune of ‘Yes sir, I can boogie’ after their victory, and the song is now considered the team’s anthem.
The song, originally by Spanish duo Baccara, and was part of a joke among players after Aberdeen defender Andrew Considine took part in a video of the song on his stag party.
After the video appeared on Twitter, it went viral and fans very quickly adopted the catchy dance anthem as their own.