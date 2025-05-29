Inter Milan will face Paris Saint-Germain this weekend in the UEFA Champions League final as the two clubs compete to be crowned the Champions of Europe in 2025.

Set to be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, the two European giants have enjoyed an incredible campaign so far, and are now just one game away from claiming the ultimate prize in men’s club football this weekend, with a classic clash anticipated in Germany.

And we all remember our first Champions League final, don’t we? Zinedine Zidane’s astonishing strike for Real Madrid at Hampden, Liverpool’s dramatic comeback against AC Milan in Istanbul, and Real Madrid’s numerous triumphs in the competition. The Champions League final rarely fails to leave a mark such is its elite status as football’s premier international tournament.

In total, there have been 24 clubs that have lifted the trophy aloft in their history, but who has won it the most?

Here, The Scotsman look at the full list of each club to win the Champions League, when they won it and their last Champions League victory:

Porto, Celtic, Steaua București, Hamburg, PSV Eindhoven, Celtic, Red Star Belgrade, Marseille, Borussia Dortmund, Feyenoord, Aston Villa, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City - 1 A number have clubs have won the competition just once, with the following clubs lifting the trophy: Porto (1987, 2004), Celtic (1967), Hamburg (1983), Steaua București (1986), PSV Eindhoven (1988), Red Star Belgrade (1991), Marseille (1993), Borussia Dortmund (1997), Feyenoord (1970), Aston Villa (1982), PSG (2020), Manchester City (2023).

Juventus, Benfica, Chelsea, and Nottingham Forest - 2 Four clubs have won the competition twice, with Juventus victorious in 1985 and 1996, Benfica in 1961 and 1962; Chelsea in 2012 and 2021, and finally Nottingham Forest in 1979 and 1980.

Manchester United, Inter Milan - 3 This weekend's finalists Inter Milan have won the trophy three times, emerging victorious in 1964, 1965 and 2010. Manchester United also have three Champions League titles having won the competition in 1968, 1999 and 2008.