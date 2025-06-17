Tottenham chief Daniel Levy breaks silence on Ange Postecoglou sacking and explains why Celtic icon had to go
Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has insisted that the controversial decision to sack Ange Postecoglou was the correct one.
Postecoglou was dismissed from his head coach position last week despite winning the Europa League to secure the club’s first trophy in 17 years.
Levy, flanked by new chief executive Vinai Venkatesham in an interview posted on the club’s YouTube channel, said he did not make the “emotionally difficult” decision to fire Postecoglou on his own.
Ultimately losing 22 Premier League matches and finishing 17th cost the Australian his job after two years at the club since he was hired from Celtic.
“I don’t regret appointing Ange,” said Levy. “In his first season we finished fifth and in the second season we were over the moon to win a trophy, but we need to compete in all competitions. We felt that we needed a change.
“It was a collective decision. It wasn’t my decision. We do everything together. Emotionally it was difficult, but we believe we have made the right decision for the club.”
Levy added: “We’ve won a European trophy, but it’s not enough.
“It’s what we haven’t done that is more important. We need to win the league. We want to win the Premier League. We want to win the Champions League. We want to win.”
Tottenham have appointed Brentford boss Thomas Frank as Postecoglou’s successor and Levy hopes a new man with new ideas will help get the club back on track.
“Whenever you have a new coach, it is always a fresh start. You have different ideas,” he added. “We want to build on the success of winning a trophy last season.
“One of the things that stood out to me with Thomas — clearly highly intelligent, great communicator, super human being, plus all of the other technical aspects that are important.”
