'Things are okay': Scotland boss praises 'healthy environment' after SFA legal dispute resolution

DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - JULY 14: Scotland manager Pedro Martinez Losa with Emma Watson during an international friendly match between the Scotland Women national team and Northern Ireland at Dens Park, on July 14, 2023, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Scotland Women head coach Pedro Martinez Losa has praised the attitude of his players and believes they can now concentrate on “inspiring the nation” after a legal dispute between the players and the Scottish FA (SFA) was been resolved.

A long-running battle between the Scottish Women's national team and the SFA over equal pay and treatment in comparison to their male counterparts had reached legal proceedings in recent months, but a joint statement on Thursday claimed the players were now "pleased that the matter has been resolved without the need for tribunal proceedings" – though it did not confirm any terms of the agreement.

"This has never effected the work in day to day," said Martinez Losa. “I think it also speaks very highly about the application of staff members and the commitment together as a united team. Players went through a journey where they felt this is what they had to do. From our side, we want to support the humans and anything that is related to progress in society and equality, and on the other side we want to perform for Scotland. For me, the focus and professionalism has always been there. I always spoke very highly about the application of the players, it has been like that since day one."

Scotland will come into their UEFA Women's Nations League campaign with a double header against England and Belgium next week on the back of four consecutive wins and the Spanish boss is confident the team can continue their good run of form now an agreement is in place over conditions. "That has been the challenge, to balance, but now we can move forward and re-fuel even more our feelings together and I think that is a sign of a healthy environment and that things are okay,” the Spaniard said. “The players would never agree on anything they didn't feel was the right direction.

“The ideal scenario for players is to be totally focused on competing and to inspire the nation - that is what they want, clearly. The first time we had these signs from outside was September 2021, and I arrived in August 2021, so it has been in one way or another my whole time here and my conclusion is that was has built here in two years is a sign of what the players have agreed. If we didn't do things well together I don't ever think the players would be supporting this idea.

"I don't think it affected performances or their job, but clearly on one side it isn't the ideal situation . For me it has been a learning process, tough moments also create unity and build links stronger with players and staff. I think that is where we are now."