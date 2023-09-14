Scotland Women's national team withdraw legal claim against SFA

The Scotland Women's National Team. Cr: Getty Images

The Scotland Women's national team has withdrawn its legal claim against the Scottish FA (SFA) over concerns regarding pay and treatment.

Both the SFA and the players of the Scottish women's national team had previously been locked in a dispute over equal pay and treatment compared to their male counterparts on issues such as training facilities, hotels, travel, kit plus medical and nutritional resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the legal claim has now been withdrawn as confirmed by a joint statement, which said the players were "pleased that the matter has been resolved without the need for tribunal proceedings". The statement said the team was now "looking forward to focusing our collective efforts on qualification for UEFA EURO 2025" and "continuing to accelerate the growth of the girls’ and women’s game, and inspiring the nation".

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie had previously said the legal dispute was "about all professional footballers being treated equally", adding "after years of inequity, disrespect and, in some cases, abuse, we have a historic opportunity to advance equal pay and to promote equality for women and girls in football".

However, following today's statement, Corsie said: "I am glad that we have been able to find a resolution, avoiding the need for a tribunal. The legal route is one that nobody wanted to undertake, but positive discussions have taken place during the intervening period with mutual respect, understanding and co-operation.

“As captain, I believe we have a responsibility to push for the highest standards on and off the field" said the 33-year-old Scotland international.

The Aston Villa defender said the SFA "has made significant inroads in this regard and together we are on an evolutionary journey". "We are proud to have parity, not just for the current generation, but more significantly for future generations of players,” she said.

The SFA had previously stated neither male nor female players were paid for playing for the national team. The governing body said all players instead received a per diem rate for their time - one the body claimed had been equal since 2017.

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA chief executive, said: “The growth of women’s football is one of the Scottish FA’s highest strategic priorities. We have reiterated our commitment to equality – specifically with regard to commercial appearances, prize money distribution and resources."