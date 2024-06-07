The reasons why Craig Gordon and John Souttar face axe from Scotland's Euro 2024 squad

Duo are expected to miss out when Clarke names final 26-man squad

The white smoke has yet to come from Hampden but if the reports are correct – and there is little reason to doubt them – then poor Craig Gordon and John Souttar are the unlucky duo facing the axe from Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad.

Head coach Steve Clarke has to submit his final 26-man playing pool to UEFA by 11pm BST tonight. He originally summoned 28 Scots into his pre-tournament squad and always knew some frankly dirty work awaited him. Having to tell two players that they are missing out on a career highlight is not a pleasant task. The waters have been muddied by further injuries to forwards Lyndon Dykes and Ben Doak. Tommy Conway and Lewis Morgan have been added to the group – and will be on the plane to Germany on Sunday. There appears to be no seats for Gordon and Souttar.

Once team-mates together at Hearts, spare a thought for these two. They’ve both come through injury adversity in their time as football players. For Gordon in particular to be in the provisional squad is a fine feat. At 41-years-old, he has battled back from a horrific double leg break sustained on Christmas Eve in 2022. He returned to action in January but was unable to oust Zander Clark as the Tynecastle No 1. Scotland picked four keepers in the provisional squad, so one had to go, and it appears to be Gordon, with Angus Gunn, Clark and Liam Kelly set to head to Germany.

This will hurt Gordon, who said last month that he felt he could still be Scotland’s No 1 goalkeeper. Capped 74 times for his country, he would surely have surpassed Jim Leighton (91 caps) as Scotland’s keeper with the most appearances had injury not conspired against him. But in his latest spell on the sidelines, Gunn changed allegiance from England to Scotland and has been dependable. Clark has played very well for Hearts this season, and Clarke’s loyalty to his players means Kelly – a mainstay of the qualification campaign – is expected to get the nod over Gordon.

Some will completely disagree with this thinking. Ask Scotland fans who should start against Germany and many would say Gordon ahead of Gunn. Cutting him out will not come without controversy.

Souttar’s omission will be less debatable, although the 27-year-old – capped nine times by Scotland – forced himself back into the Rangers team this season and, in the main, played well. For a player besieged by injuries throughout his career, it is sad that fitness let him down towards the end of the club captain, missing the title run-in and Scottish Cup final. Clarke is well-stocked at right-sided centre-half, with Ryan Porteous, Grant Hanley and Jack Hendry all able to play there. He has less options on the left, which is why Liam Cooper and Scott McKenna are set to be favoured. Had Souttar been 100 per cent, it could have been a different story.