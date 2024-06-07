4 . Number 47 - Alan Hansen

Stylish centre half whose Scotland career will always throw up the question, why did not win more caps. At the same time as he was conquering England and Europe on a regular basis with Liverpool he played just 26 times for his country and was controversially omitted from the 1986 World Cup squad by Alex Ferguson. It has been claimed that he would have been a regular in any other national side of the time. Admittedly he was up against some considerable competition in the likes of Willie Miller, Alex McLeish, David Narey and Richard Gough and he may have suffered not only for being an ‘Anglo’, but also for an unfortunate collision – for which he bore the brunt of the blame - with Miller against Russia that led to the concession of a goal in a must-win final group game against USSR at Mexico ‘86. Photo: SNS Group