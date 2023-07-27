A serial winner trophy winner with Chelsea, Erin Cuthbert isn’t used to missing out on big games – it’s partly why she hasn’t watched a minute of the Women’s World Cup. And as Scotland approach their UEFA Women’s Nations League campaign, she tells us why she’s confident Pedro Martinez Losa’s side are gelling at the right time.

Erin Cuthbert in action for Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

One of Scotland’s most successful footballers, last season Erin Cuthbert added another Women’s Super League title and a FA Cup to a trophy cabinet that will undoubtedly require more space in the seasons to come. The midfielder has won an astonishing eight league titles, seven domestic cups and played in two major tournaments despite only turning 25 early this month. It would be easy to bathe in the success of 2023 and enjoy watching the feast of World Cup football this summer – but that’s not quite how the elite mentality of Cuthbert works.

"I’ve not really been able to watch any World Cup games … gladly. I’m not interested in watching the games” the Scotland midfielder told The Scotsman. "I want to be playing in the biggest games and the most competitive games. For me, that is what every player wants to be involved in and what the women’s game has been wanting for so long” added the midfielder, who already has her eyes set on Scotland’s inaugural UEFA Women’s Nation’s League campaign this September.

Martinez Losa’s side have been handed a mouthwatering set of fixtures in League A Group A1 of the competition and Cuthbert admits confidence is flowing heading into the games against England, Netherlands and Belgium after four consecutive wins.

‘Good things take time’ insists Cuthbert

Wins over Australia, Costa Rica, Northern Ireland and Finland have breathed new life into a Scotland team that many had doubted after their failure to quality for this summer’s World Cup and while Cuthbert admits missing out on a second consecutive major tournament hurt, she believes the side are finally beginning to show their potential under the Spanish head coach.

"Good things take time. It’s a completely different style of play to what a lot of us were used to be playing our whole careers, we’ve never really been exposed to anything like that. It does take time, unfortunately we ran out of time for the World Cup qualification but we can really see a lot of improvements and when you see that, you want to keep buying in and giving more to it.

"For me, I certainly feel we’re heading in the right direction. We’ve never ever wanted to draw games or not look to win it but we are building up momentum and that is really powerful and strong. When you start to have that you begin to think anything you touch is going to turn to gold, you’re more positive in your actions – maybe we’ve been a bit reserved and taking time to get used to the style of play but also getting over missing out on a World Cup – it takes time. That’s two tournaments we’ve missed out on and it isn’t easy to get over when everyone is talking about it every other week. We’re on the other end of that now and the results are showing that.

"We have a tough group (in the UEFA Nation’s League) – I’m not silly – but I’m relishing the chance to have a free go if you like – nobody expects Scotland to do really well and it is the same with the men’s team and how they’re doing – maybe we can take a little bit from that and inspire us into the Nation’s League".

Scotland vs England

And Scotland’s Nations League campaign couldn’t start in a more exhilarating fashion as they head to Sunderland to face Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses at the Stadium of Light on September 22. The two sides have not faced each other since Cuthbert and her team suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at the 2019 World Cup in France and the clash between two of football’s oldest rivals is one that is highly anticipated for both fans – especially now the Scottish FA have confirmed travelling fans will be offered their own section for the game in the North East.

"It’s exciting. There’s something about being the underdogs and everyone in the stadium wanting you to lose. That’s a mentality we have at Chelsea, everyone wants you to trip up and you get to prove you’re not going to. Scotland would still have got many fans going down to Wembley but when we heard last week that the game was at Sunderland my Mum and Dad we’re delighted because they can go up and down in car – but it makes no difference to me. If they played at Wembley, it would be a sell out and I’m sure it will be at Sunderland as well, especially after a World Cup” said the Chelsea star.

Scotland will welcome the Euro 2022 champions later in the year, with the clash scheduled for Tuesday, December 5, and it is a moment the former Glasgow City player knows it will be a night of real national pride – and a match that can help promote the women’s game in Scotland even further. "I love the idea of playing at home, hearing the bagpipes and lining up for Scotland vs England. I’ve never played against England at home, only away in different countries. I’d love to hear the Scottish national anthem ringing out against England and seeing the flags – it will be special.”