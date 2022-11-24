Watch Scotland star score goal of the season contender in Champions League

Chelsea midfielder and Scottish international Erin Cuthbert may just have scored the goal of the season in last night’s Champions League win over Real Madrid.

Erin Cuthbert of Chelsea FC Women celebrates after scoring their team's 2nd goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League group A match between Chelsea FC and Real Madrid.(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

When it comes to goal of the season contenders, Scotland midfielder Erin Cuthbert’s outrageous strike in last night’s UEFA Champions League is going to take some beating.

The 24-year-old is enjoying a great week after being rewarded for her excellent form with a bumper new contract at Chelsea – and she showed just why manager Emma Hayes rates her so highly with a sublime strike in last night’s 2-0 win over Real Madrid.

Her second goal in as many games, Cuthbert is piecing together her own goal of the season contest having already scored one breathtaking long range strike in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge – though, last night’s goal went one better.

Cuthbert collected the ball from a throw in deep in the Real half before unleashing a wicked drive into the top corner from an almost impossible angle.

Capped 54 times by Scotland, the former Glasgow City youngster has long been one of the key cogs in Hayes’ side for many seasons now, with her versatility and eye for long range goals making her a fan favourite in London.

And her manager couldn’t help but heap further praise on the diminutive Scot last night for her all round display.

"I don't think there was a blade of grass she didn't cover. She was outstanding” said Hayes.

"There was a tenacity to her performance that we've all come to expect, but by signing her contract, for me that confirms her commitment to the club.”

Prior to the game, the clash was billed as the battle of the two Scots, with Scotland number nine Caroline Weir lining up for the opposition.

