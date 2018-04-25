PFA Scotland announce Premiership Player of the Year nominees

Have your say

Two Celtic players have been nominated for PFA Scotland’s Premiership Player of the Year award.

READ MORE - Why major work is required for Aberdeen and Rangers to get near Celtic

Captain Scott Brown makes the final four after being left off last year’s shortlist. He is joined by team-mate James Forrest.

The Scottish international has enjoyed the most productive campaign of his Celtic career, playing in 53 matches and netting 16 goals.

They are joined on the list by Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd. The 34-year-old is the current top goalscorer in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Rounding out the four is Hibs midfielder John McGinn. The talismanic star has been key to the Easter Road side’s success as they battle for second place in the top flight in their return season after three years in the Championship.

READ MORE - The 17 most improved players in Scottish football this season