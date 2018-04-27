PFA Scotland announce Manager of the Year award nominees

Brendan Rodgers is in contention to win his second consecutive Manager of the Year award after being named among the nominees by PFA Scotland.

The Celtic boss is on the cusp of securing a second successive treble as his side require just one win from their final four league games to add a Ladbrokes Premiership crown to their capture of the League Cup earlier this term, while the Hoops will also face Motherwell in the Scottish Cup final.

Rodgers is joined in the final four by Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke. The 56-year-old has overseen a tremendous transformation in the club’s fortunes this term after taking over from Lee McCulloch.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon is also in the running. The Easter Road side have performed above expectations since making a return to the top flight.

Rounding out the foursome is St Mirren manager Jack Ross. A season after saving the club from what seemed like certain relegation to the third tier, Ross guided the Buddies back to the top flight as they ran out Ladbrokes Championship title winners.

