John Hughes offers to manage Scotland for free

John Hughes has declared an interest in the Scotland job - and insisted that he would manage the national team for free.

The former Falkirk and Hibs boss has already signalled his interest to SFA vice-president Rod Petrie in a bid to be considered following Walter Smith’s decision to distance himself from the role.

John Hughes, seen here during his stint as Raith Rovers boss, has offered to manage Scotland for free. Picture: SNS Group

Hughes, who also had spells managing Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Raith Rovers and Hartlepool United, believes he could pick up where Gordon Strachan left off.

Speaking to the Daily Record, ‘Yogi’ said: “I feel I deserve an interview for the Scotland job. I certainly deserve to be treated as a serious candidate.

“Why should John Hughes not get an interview? I want the job for the right reasons. I will do it for nothing - I am very patriotic.”

The 53-year-old Leither believes his experience of club management stands him in good stead to succeed Strachan, adding: “I totally understand the expectations of the nationa and believe I could manage them.

“I know we have not qualified for a major tournament since 1998. There is no reason to suggest I couldn’t be the man to lead us to a major finals. I always get teams to punch above their weight.

“Gordon did a great job and we were getting results towards the end of the World Cup campaign. I believe I could continue that.

Despite an ill-fated tenure in charge of Raith Rovers, who were relegated to League One after losing the play-offs to Brechin City, Hughes feels his Scottish Cup victory with Inverness CT shows he has what it takes to manage Scotland.

Hughes continued: “I’ve been successful with unfashionable clubs which is a bigger achievement than being successful with glamorous clubs.

“Isn’t winning the Scottish Cup with Inverness bigger than doing it with Celtic or Rangers?”

Claiming that no one could deny he had not been a successful club manager, Hughes insisted that people were judging him on his time at Stark’s Park because it was ‘fresh in their minds’.

He added: “I had a bad experience and people are judging me on that because it is fresh in their minds.

“I took full responsibility for that but I was only there 11 weeks and the players knew that.

“The Raith job is my last experience of working in Scotland and people are quick to mention that but they do not list my career achievements.”

Hughes won the Scottish First Division title with Falkirk and led them to a four-year stay in the Scottish top flight, as well as their first foray into European football thanks to a Scottish Cup runners-up spot.

He also led Inverness to Scottish Cup glory in 2015 and the club’s maiden European campaign.

