SFA interim chief executive leaving for Scottish Golf post

A week after being appointed as Stewart Regan’s interim replacement as chief executive, Andrew McKinlay has announced he is leaving the SFA.

He has been appointed as Scottish Golf’s new executive, filling the gap left by Blane Dodds when he decided to take up a similar post at Tennis Scotland.

McKinlay has been with the SFA for six years, most recently in the role as chief operating officer before stepping into Regan’s shoes following his resignation last week.

This latest development leaves the Hampden-based organisation seeking another interim chief executive as it searches for a new national coach.

Michael O’Neill turned down an offer from Scotland to stay on with Northern Ireland, with Walter Smith now in the frame to succeed Gordon Strachan.

McKinlay has been appointed by Scottish Golf following a rigorous recruitment process and he will take up the reins following a cruch annual meeting early next month.

“On behalf of the Board of Scottish Golf, I am thrilled to welcome Andrew as our new chief executive,” said Scottish Golf chair Eleanor Cannon.

“Throughout the process his experience, enthusiasm and vision stood out from a hugely impressive field of candidates.

“We were particularly impressed by the range of responsibilities in football, especially in overseeing football’s equality and diversity strategy at all levels of the game.

“Increasing girls’ and women’s participation is a priority focus area for Scottish Golf and his expertise will be vital to our future growth strategy.

“Andrew is passionate about golf and his experience working in sport and business will be integral to taking Scottish Golf’s strategic plan forward. We look forward to welcoming Andrew to Scottish Golf in May.”

McKinlay worked for the Clydesdale/Yorkshire Bank before joining the SFA as director of football governance and regulation in April 2012. He then became chief operating officer just under two years ago.

“I look forward to the hugely exciting challenge of leading Scottish Golf towards a prosperous future as the governing body for the largest registered participation sport in Scotland.” he said.

“As a keen golfer, I know the many benefits of playing golf regardless of age, gender or ability. I realise a lot of hard work has been undertaken already to increase participation and accessibility to golf.

“Having attended December’s Future of Golf conference in Edinburgh, I believe the passion and collective will throughout the membership gives us a terrific foundation on which to build a bright future for our game.”