SFA ‘considering appointing Walter Smith as new Scotland manager’

The Scottish Football Association is considering the appointment of Walter Smith as the new Scotland manager, with Under-21 boss Scot Gemmill as his assistant, according to reports.

• READ MORE - Alan Pattullo: In case of emergency, phone Walter Smith

Walter Smith could return for a second spell in charge of Scotland with Scot Gemmill as his assistant. Picture: John Devlin

Despite Gemmill and former national team boss Alex McLeish being linked with the vacancy, the Scottish FA has reportedly identified Smith as the man for the job after he emerged as a surprise contender earlier this week.

Smith took charge of Scotland between 2004 and 2007 but quit the role to take the reins at Rangers for a second time.

The 69-year-old hasn’t managed since leaving Rangers seven years ago, but is understood to have held talks with the SFA about a second stint in charge of the national team.

• READ MORE - Would Walter Smith be the right choice as next Scotland boss?

Smith took charge of 16 Scotland games, winning seven, losing four and drawing five. He led the country to victory in the Kirin Cup tournament in 2006.

Former Celtic and Scotland defender Jackie McNamara gave his backing to Smith earlier today while current Rangers boss Graeme Murty said Smith was “an outstanding candidate for any job that comes up”.

Murty, who was part of the squad for the Kirin Cup win, added: “I’m not surprised Walter is a candidate. I’m a little surprised it has taken the SFA this long to consider him.

“I’m certainly not surprised his name has been thrown in the hat and if he does take the job, he will get everyone’s backing from this football club because he is an absolute legend for Scotland and Rangers.”

• READ MORE - Walter Smith ‘outstanding candidate for Scotland’, says Graeme Murty