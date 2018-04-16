Rumour Mill: Ibrox stars in tunnel bust-up | Hibs could slash Gers tickets | Rangers ‘need £100m to catch Celtic’

Two Rangers players needed separated after post-match bust-up; Hibs could look to reduce Rangers’ ticket allocation and pundit claims the Ibrox side need £100m to catch Celtic

Gers pair pulled apart in tunnel

Bruno Alves can be seen trying to calm Alfredo Morelos as he shouts at Greg Docherty (partially obscured, far right). Picture: SNS Group

Greg Docherty and Alfredo Morelos had to be physically separated as the pair clashed in the tunnel shortly after Rangers’ 4-0 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic.

The players exchanged angry words as they headed for the dressing rooms with Bruno Alves stepping in to diffuse the situation.

A source said: “Morelos and Docherty went for each other and it was just as well there were enough people to split them up before things got completely out of hand.” (The Scotsman / Daily Record)

Pundit: Rangers need £100m to catch Celtic

Former Celtic attacker Kris Commons has claimed Rangers need £100 million thrown at the team to have any hope of catching their Glasgow rivals.

Commons said: “Before Sunday, I felt Rangers needed tens of millions to have a chance of competing against Celtic. After seeing the performance, it could be £100m.

“If you brought in ten players on 15 to 20 grand a week for the next three years that could gobble up £70m. But that’s the investment needed. They are so far behind their city rivals it’s incredible.” (Daily Mail)

Hibs consider slashing Gers ticket allocation

Hibs are likely to make a decision this week on whether or not to cut Rangers’ ticket allocation for what could be a last-day-of-the-season shoot-out for a Europa League berth. Celtic, Rangers and Hearts are traditionally allocated the entire South Stand, and the Parkhead side will be given their full quota for this weekend’s match.

Hibs are expected to make a call this week on whether they will reduce the allocation of the Ibrox side in order to accommodate more home fans. (Evening News)

Plenty to play for, says Levein

Craig Levein insists Hearts have plenty to play for in the final five games of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Hearts realistically can only hope to usurp Kilmarnock to finish fifth at best. They face trips to Rangers, Aberdeen and Killie during their final five fixtures.

Levein said: “People say there’s nothing to play for. After the season we’ve had, we want to try and finish on a high with as many good performances and as many points as we can.” (Evening News)

Hibs boosted by duo’s return

Long-term absentees Brandon Barker and David Gray are in contention to return to the Hibs squad for Saturday’s showdown with Celtic.

Both the on-loan Manchester City winger and the club captain are back in full training after being sidelined by hamstring and Achilles problems respectively.

The return of both players would be a welcome boost to Neil Lennon, who will be without Marvin Bartley and Scott Allan against the champions-elect. (Evening News)

Cadete eyes Celtic return

Jorge Cadete has pleaded with Brendan Rodgers to bring him back to Celtic - as a striker coach. The Portuguese hitman, who was back in Glasgow recently to visit Celtic Park and Lennoxtown, is eager to give something back to his former club. He said: “I have been very impressed with Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths. But I believe I could help to make them even better with my experience and knowledge.

“Brendan knows I am available and if it happens, great. If not, I will continue to coach my youth team back in Portugal.” (The Sun)

Fans ‘right to be disgusted’ admits Tav

James Tavernier described his team-mates’ efforts as so “embarrassing” yesterday that it was justifiable the club’s faithful were “disgusted” by the performance.

“It was embarrassing,” Tavernier said. “The bare minimum we ask from all our players is to show fight, passion and energy and we just didn’t show that today.

“It’s not good enough for this club or our fans. I can only apologise. The people watching today will be disgusted in the performance we put in and so they should be because it was a very, very poor performance.” (The Scotsman)

Motherwell won’t demand 50:50 Hampden split for final

Motherwell have revealed they will not ask for a 50-50 split of the ticket allocation for this season’s Scottish Cup final.

The Fir Park outfit will face Celtic at Hampden Park on 19 May after both teams booked their places with semi-final victories over the weekend.

But instead of demanding an equal share of tickets for the showpiece match, Motherwell will request around 13,500 tickets as they wish the encounter to be a sell-out. (The Scotsman)

Miller’s wife in dig at Murty over striker

Kenny Miller’s wife has had a pop at Rangers manager Graeme Murty after the Ibrox boss left the veteran striker on the bench as the Gers struggled against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park. Miller’s wife Laura aired her disgust at her husband kicking his heels on the bench for the full 90 minutes.

In a series of tweets, Mrs Miller wrote: “Kenny is a big game Old Firm player but hey, who am I to have an opinion. And by the way, he’s fitter than anyone I’ve ever met.” (The Scotsman)

Halliday faces Murty grilling over rant

Andy Halliday faces a grilling from manager Graeme Murty after TV footage appeared appeared to show the midfielder calling a Rangers fan a “f*****g b****g” after he was substituted in the first half of his side’s 4-0 Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic.

As he made his way to the bench, Sky Sports captured a clearly incensed Halliday appearing to scream at someone off-camera, believed to be Murty, although it later emerged a fan had also had a go at the midfielder. (The Scotsman)