Rangers’ Andy Halliday brands fan a ‘f*****g b****g’ after substitution

Andy Halliday faces a grilling from manager Graeme Murty after TV footage appeared appeared to show the midfielder calling a Rangers fan a “f*****g b****g” after he was substituted in the first half of his side’s 4-0 Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic.

Halliday was hooked after 40 minutes as Murty opted to put on the more attacking Josh Windass at Hampden, with Celtic leading 2-0.

The boyhood Gers fan, a substitute himself in last week’s Scottish Premiership match with Dundee, was a surprise starter at the national stadium but was sacrificed before the half time break.

But as he made his way to the bench, Sky Sports captured a clearly incensed Halliday appearing to scream at someone off-camera.

Although at the time Halliday was thought to be shouting at Murty, it emerged that a fan had started abusing the player as he made his way to the subs bench, with the former Middlesbrough and Bradford midfielder retaliating.

Pictures appearing to show a fan shouting at Halliday emerged after the match. Pictures: SNS Group

Murty said after the match that he would be speaking to Halliday about the flashpoint, adding: “He will be in no doubt as to my thoughts on the matter.”

The Rangers boss has had previous issues with players becoming embroiled in incidents with fans. Windass gestured at fans after scoring in a match against Partick Thistle at Firhill, with his manager calling on the former Accrington Stanley attacker to “better manage his frustrations.”

