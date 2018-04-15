Kenny Miller’s wife slams Graeme Murty - for leaving striker on bench

Kenny Miller’s wife has had a pop at Rangers manager Graeme Murty after the Ibrox boss left the veteran striker on the bench as the Gers struggled against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

The 38-year-old hitman was an unused sub as ten-man Rangers were dominated by Celtic, who won 4-0 to book a place in the Scottish Cup final next month against Motherwell.

Laura Miller's tweets appeared to be a thinly-veiled dig at Rangers manager Graeme Murty, inset. Picture: Twitter/SNS Group

• READ MORE - Celtic 4-0 Rangers: Dominant Hoops sweep Gers aside to book cup final slot

Miller was on the scoresheet last week as Rangers defeated Dundee 4-0 at Ibrox, but was named among the substitutes for the Old Firm showdown this afternoon. Murty used all three subs available to him but brought on Josh Windass for Andy Halliday, Bruno Alves for Daniel Candeias and replaced Graeme Dorrans with Jason Holt.

And Miller’s wife Laura aired her disgust at her husband kicking his heels on the bench for the full 90 minutes.

In a series of tweets, Mrs Miller wrote: “Wow. Fact - Kenny is a big game Old Firm player but hey, who am I to have an opinion.

“And by the way, he’s fitter than anyone I’ve ever met. Fitter, faster, stronger yessssss.

“By the way, just so you know, I’m always Team Miller. I love him and think he’s the best thing on this earth. Stop tweeting me coz I’m not interested!!”

Mrs Miller’s comments came during a bad day at the office for Rangers.

Midfielder Andy Halliday had a shouting match with a fan after being subbed off in the first half, and appeared to brand the fan a “f*****g b**bag”. Murty confirmed after the game that the boyhood Gers fan will be summoned to a meeting to discuss the incident, which was caught by TV cameras at the game.

• READ MORE - Andy Halliday fumes at Rangers bench after first-half substitution

Daniel Candeias also reacted badly to being hooked for Alves after Ross McCrorie had been sent off, with the Portuguese winger storming off down the tunnel rather than going to sit with his team-mates on the Rangers bench.