Rangers lodge formal complaint with Scottish FA over referee Willie Collum

Rangers are to submit a formal complaint to the Scottish FA over the performance of referee Willie Collum.

The Gers failed in a bid to overturn the red card shown to Daniel Candeias in the 2-0 win over St Mirren at the Simple Digital Arena last weekend and have slammed the official and Association in a strongly-worded statement.

Daniel Candeias' appeal was unsuccessful. Picture: SNS Group

Candeias was given a second caution for a nothing clash with Anton Ferdinand during the Ladbrokes Premiership match. His first yellow card was for his celebrations after opening the scoring.

Rangers were allowed to appeal the decision, despite the rules stating that red cards as a result of double bookings can only be contested in cases of simulation i.e. diving, or mistaken identity.

The Ibrox side claimed the latter in their appeal, which was thrown out on Thursday morning, and are calling for a system that allows “wrong” decisions to be overturned.

Indicating their “extreme disappointment”, the club said in a statement: “Rangers afforded the governing body the opportunity to let common sense prevail and we are surprised they have chosen not to do so by correcting what was, and what remains an inexplicable decision by the match referee, Willie Collum.

Willie Collum shows Candeias the red card for picking up two bookings. Picture: SNS Group

“Rangers shall now seek a fundamental review of the rules relating to red cards which result from two bookings of a player in a game.

“If one of these decisions is obviously wrong, it must be possible to correct that mistake.

“It is wrong that players’ livelihoods and careers can be impacted without the opportunity of redress, especially when the official responsible for the miscarriage of justice is allowed to continue as though beyond question or reproach.”

The Gers have also expressed their astonishment at Collum being appointed to referee Friday night’s match between Aberdeen and Hibs at Pittodrie, adding: “It defies belief that this same referee, who got it so blatantly wrong last Saturday, is awarded one of the biggest matches in Scottish football this weekend while Daniel Candeias is denied the right to go to his work. This, frankly, is unacceptable.”

Rangers have also claimed that there are insiders at Scottish football’s governing body who agree that Collum got the decision wrong.

The statement continues: “Furthermore, it is understood that a number of people within the Scottish FA are in no doubt Mr Collum’s judgment was flawed and Rangers shall also now be submitting a formal complaint about the performance of this referee.

“The manner in which he reacted to an incident involving our player made it obvious he did not give due consideration to his decision.

“This is by no means the first time errors of judgment have been made in matches involving this official and clearly there is an underlying issue which requires to be addressed.”