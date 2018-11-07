Rangers appeal Daniel Candeias red - despite yellow card rules

Rangers have appeal the second yellow card given to Daniel Candeias during their 2-0 victory away to St Mirren last Saturday.

Rangers' Daniel Candeias is shown a red card during his side's 2-0 victory over St Mirren. Picture: SNS

The winger was given his marching orders in injury-time after Alfredo Morelos doubled the away side’s advantage.

Candeias had opened the scoring with a cross-cum-shot that flew into the top corner of the net, to which the Portuguese attacker responded by celebrating with the away fans.

For this he was shown his first yellow card, but it is the second which Rangers will be contesting.

Candeias was confronted by St Mirren goalkeeper Craig Samson and defender Anton Ferdinand, with the latter grabbing his opponent around the neck area.

Candeias didn’t appear to react, though he and Ferdinand were each booked for the incident with the Rangers man seeing red as a result.

A successful reversal will be tough for Rangers to achieve as there is no mechanism in the appeals process which enables clubs to reverse a yellow card decision unless it’s an incident where a player was wrongly judged to have committed an act of simulation, or a case of mistaken identity.

It is believed that Rangers are appealing on the basis of the latter as they seek a full explanation from match official Willie Collum.

The hearing is expected to be heard before the close of play on Wednesday and, if unsuccessful, Candeias will be banned for this weekend’s clash with Motherwell at Ibrox.