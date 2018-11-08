Rangers to lobby for SFA rule change after Daniel Candeias appeal fail

Rangers will push for a change in the appeals process after the bid to have Daniel Candeias’ suspension overturned, according to the Daily Record.

Rangers' Daniel Candeias is shown a red card during his side's 2-0 victory over St Mirren. Picture: SNS

It has been announced on Thursday by the SF that Rangers have failed to successfully argue the winger was a victim of mistaken identity when Willie Collum showed him a second yellow card in the 2-0 win over St Mirren.

Candeias was given his marching orders after a clash with home defender Anton Ferdinand.

Though Candeias did not retaliate or act aggressively when Ferdinand grabbed his opponent around the back of the neck, it is being reported that the Portuguese playmaker gestured to Ferdinand before the incident.

Seeking an explanation, Rangers were limited by the existing rules in how they could challenge a yellow card, as appeals can only be lodged on the basis of mistaken identity or a wrongful caution for simulation.

They believe the process should be extended to allow clubs to challenge yellow cards in the same manner as reds if it is a second booking.