Rangers eye ex-Liverpool man, have reportedly made bid for his compatriot

Rangers have reportedly made an offer for FK Krupa striker Elvir Koljic - according to the club’s chairman.

Drasko Ilic said yesterday that the Bosnian side had received four bids for the 23-year-old Spanish-born forward, with Panathinaikos, Waasland-Beveren, Parisian side Red Star and the Ibrox club all keen to land the player.

Ilic said: “We are waiting for the right price. We will be patient and I am sure we will soon find the right moment.”

Koljic has scored 40 goals in 59 appearances for Krupa, and joined Lech Poznan on loan earlier this year, with the Poles having an option to make the deal permanent if the move was a success.

However, he suffered a serious knee injury and was sidelined for two months, and ended up making just a handful of appearances. Poznan decided not to make the deal permanent and so Koljic returned to Krupa.

Another player the Ibrox club has been linked with is Dinamo Zagreb hitman Armin Hodzic, a former Liverpool youngster.

The 24-year-old has scored 50 goals in 110 matches for the Croatian side, and netted 19 goals in 56 games for Zeljeznicar while on loan from the Anfield side.

The Bosnian striker appears to have fallen out of favour at Dinamo, however, and reports in his homeland suggest Rangers are keen on taking him to Ibrox.