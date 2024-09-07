Barcelona striker makes his mark in Nations League clash

Robert Lewandowski underlined his love affair with Hampden after scoring his third goal for Poland at the national stadium.

The Barcelona striker had netted twice in a 2-2 draw back in 2015 that ended Scotland’s prospects of reaching Euro 2016 and settled this time for an assist and a penalty to help his country to a 3-2 Nations League victory.

The number of visiting supporters inside the stadium made this feel like a Poland home game at times – especially when Nicola Zalewski netted the 96th minute winner from another spot kick – and Lewandowski later revealed it is fast becoming a happy venue for him.

Poland's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot in the 3-2 win over Scotland at Hampden. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“I feel really good here in this stadium because the atmosphere is really amazing,” said the 36-year-old. “Even before the game, you feel that the stadium is full and that the fans support us and the pitch was really great.

“I really love to play here because I feel very, very strong on the pitch. It's always nice to score one goal and to win the game. To do that here is something special.

“I think that from the beginning we had this game under control. We scored two goals in the first half. But at the beginning of the second half, I can say that after our mistakes Scotland came back to the game and they feel that they can do more and more.

“But, you know, even then we tried to keep going and to keep playing our game. In the end we scored the third goal and I think that for us it's a very important victory, especially in this stadium against Scotland.

“I don't know when the last time was we won against Scotland. It doesn't matter that we were playing in Poland or here. But in the end we have three points, so we are very happy.”

The defeat puts a severe dent in Scotland’s prospects of winning Nation League A Group 1 but Lewandowski was diplomatically upbeat.