Rangers duo ‘pulled apart’ in post-match bust-up after Celtic loss

Greg Docherty and Alfredo Morelos had to be physically separated in the Hampden tunnel following yesterday’s Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic after the pair clashed after the match.

Portuguese defender Bruno Alves, who had earlier attempted to placate a raging Andy Halliday after he was substituted in the first half, was forced to step in as peacemaker as emotions ran high after the Old Firm showdown.

Greg Docherty, left, and Alfredo Morelos (right) exchange words on the pitch before clashing in the tunnel. Picture: SNS Group

Rangers captain James Tavernier admitted that there had been tensions between the Colombian striker and the former Hamilton Accies midfielder, revealing that “100 per cent” there had been strong words exchanged.

Pictures from the national stadium showed Morelos apparently having a go at Docherty, with both Alves and Tavernier attempting to diffuse the situation.

According to an eyewitness, things boiled over in the tunnel, with the forward rounding on his team-mate.

“Emotions were running high. Morelos and Docherty went for each other and it was just as well there were enough people around to split them up before things got completely out of hand,” the bystander told the Daily Record.

“To make matters even more embarrassing some of Celtic’s backroom team were present at the time and they saw what went on,” they added.

It is believed that the angry exchanges continued in the Rangers dressing room amid the fall-out from the Ibrox side’s heavy defeat to their rivals.

Halliday, who was hooked before half time and replaced by Josh Windass, was seen remonstrating with Graeme Murty after his substitution and also appeared to brand a fan a “f*****g b*w**g” as the supporter shouted abuse at the Rangers midfielder as he made his way to the bench.

Murty confirmed after the game that he would speak to Halliday about the flashpoint, adding: “He will be in no doubt as to my thoughts on the matter.

“I completely understand his frustration but I was reacting to a situation in the game and I was looking at a different shape to the team. I wouldn’t have been happy [in his position].

“Andy’s frustrated but I’ll see him in the week and have a chat and take things from there. It’s a frustration thing. If you deal with people in an emotional state, you get an emotional response,” Murty added.

Daniel Candeias also aired his displeasure at being subbed on 53 minutes as Murty threw on Bruno Alves to compensate for the loss of Ross McCrorie to a red card, the Portuguese winger disappearing straight down the tunnel.

And the wife of veteran striker Kenny Miller - an unused substitute - took to Twitter to aim a thinly-veiled dig at Murty for not playing the 38-year-old forward.

Insisting the former Scotland international was “fitter” than anyone she’d ever seen, Laura Miller said her husband - who scored against Dundee last week on league duty - was a “big game Old Firm player”.

