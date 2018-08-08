Rangers boss Steven Gerrard hails SFA for overturning Morelos red card

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard praised the Scottish Football Association for overturning the red card shown to Alfredo Morelos on Sunday.

Morelos was shown a straight red by referee Kevin Clancy after appearing to kick out at Scott McKenna during the 1-1 draw at Pittodrie, a decision which drew criticism from Gerrard.

Steven Gerrard praised the SFA for rescinding Alfredo Morelos' red card. Picture: SNS Group

The former Liverpool and England skipper claimed “the world is against” his club following the decision, but he commended the SFA after it downgraded the red to a yellow card, making Morelos available to face St Mirren on Sunday.

“The card has been rescinded which we are very happy about,” Gerrard said. “But that doesn’t take away the fact that we believe we dropped two points because of that decision.

• READ MORE - Rangers eye ex-Liverpool man, have reportedly made bid for his compatriot

• READ MORE - Alfredo Morelos has red card overturned after successful Rangers appeal

“We hope that doesn’t happen to all the clubs in the SPL again and that you suffer from a decision of that magnitude.”

He added: “We were disappointed with the decision at the time, which I said, but credit to the SFA and the refereeing department; they have overturned it.

“We understand how difficult how difficult it is to referee this big rival games, in any country.

“The referees have a difficult job and I respect it, but it’s disappointing that we were on the receiving end this time round.

“Thankfully they have seen the right decision and overturned the red card which makes him available for the weekend.”