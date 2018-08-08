Alfredo Morelos has red card overturned after successful Rangers appeal

Have your say

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has won an appeal against the red card shown to him against Aberdeen on Sunday.

The Scottish Football Association have reduced the red card shown by referee Kevin Clancy to a yellow after an appeal by Rangers, in which they claimed wrongful dismissal.

Confirming the decision, given after Morelos appeared to kick out at Scott McKenna in the draw against Aberdeen on Sunday, manager Steven Gerrard said: “The card has been rescinded which we are very happy about.”

The Colombian striker was sent off after just 12 minutes when Clancy was alerted to the off-the-ball incident.

Gerrard felt McKenna had provoked his player with “two violent barges” and went on to suggest the Light Blues had been getting a raw deal from referees for years.

But when asked after the 1-1 draw with Derek McInnes’ side - whether he would challenge referee Kevin Clancy’s decision - the Ibrox manager said: “There are always emotions straight after the game.

“We’ve got a long journey back to reflect and decide on it.”

Had the appeal failed, Morelos would have been banned for two matches, missing the home league match against St Mirren, and Betfred Cup tie away to Kilmarnock on August 19.