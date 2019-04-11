Hearts’ Uche Ikpeazu and Peter Haring doubtful for Scottish Cup semi

Hearts duo Uche Ikpeazu and Peter Haring are facing a race for fitness ahead of the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final against Inverness at Hampden Park on Saturday.

Uche Ikpeazu has not trained this week. Picture: SNS

The Jambos striker and midfielder picked up knee and groin injuries respectively during the 2-1 home defeat to Edinburgh rivals Hibernian in the Ladbrokes Premiership at Tynecastle at the weekend.

Neither has trained this week and at the pre-match press conference Hearts boss Craig Levein said: “Uche Ikpeazu has a little problem with his knee and Peter Haring landed awkwardly and had a problem with groin.

“Those two haven’t trained. I don’t think they are training today actually, Peter certainly isn’t, I don’t know if Uche will be out (training) today, we will find out.”

Levein continued: “I’m hopeful that they will be fine.

“I don’t think the injuries are serious so I would expect them to both be available.

“If either of them doesn’t prove what we expect in the next couple of days then obviously I need to do something different on Saturday.

“But I don’t expect them to say they are fit if they aren’t, that generally comes from younger players who haven’t had many previous injuries.”

