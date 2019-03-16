Rumour Mill: Steven Gerrard ‘needs to win trophy at Rangers’ | Chelsea dump Islam Feruz | Celtic reprieve for Scott Allan?

Have your say

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Steven Gerrard knows he needs a trophy or he’ll be gone

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says he's well aware of the extreme pressure to win a trophy. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Steven Gerrard admits he is unlikely to keep his job as Rangers manager if the club’s trophyless run goes on.

His side are eight points behind Celtic in the league, with the Scottish Cup loss to Aberdeen almost certainly meaning there will be no silverware in his first campaign as boss.

“If I don’t win [any of] the next three or four things that are available maybe I won’t be here,” said Gerrard, “I’m aware of that.”

(The Scotsman)

Dundee Utd in bid to bring Argentine striker to Tannadice

Dundee United says they will seek to bring Argentine forward Luciano ‘Lucho’ Nequecaur to Tannadice if they manage promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

(Daily Record)

Celtic ready to bring Scott Allan in from the cold

The confusing career of Scott Allan is set to take another twist, with former mentor Neil Lennon vowing to restore him to Celtic’s first team ahead of his return to Hibernian in the summer.

(The Scotsman)

Ex-Celtic starlet Islam Feruz dumped by Chelsea

Former Celtic ‘wonderkid’ Islam Feruz has been released from his Chelsea contract, four months before it was due to expire. The Scot did not feature in a first team game in eight years.

(Scottish Sun)

Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom to use cap calls to attract new stars

Paul Heckingbottom believes Marc McNulty becoming the latest Hibs player to enjoy international recognition can only help attract future signings to the club.

The striker will fly out with Alex McLeish’s Scotland squad tomorrow night for the Euro 2020 qualifying matches against Kazakhstan and San Marino after being called up for the first time.

(Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts in for Derby man?

Hearts could snap up experienced midfielder Craig Bryson when his Derby deal expires in the summer.

(Daily Record)

Hibs sign former Manchester United defender Jonathan Spector

Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom believes Jonathan Spector can provide defensive versatility at a time when the club’s backline resources have been stretched almost to breaking point.

(The Scotsman)

Livi not holding Halkett and Kelly back, says Holt

Wanted Scotland prospects Craig Halkett and Liam Kelly are not being held back by playing at Livingston, says club boss Gary Holt.

(Daily Express)

Derek McInnes: I was target of abuse at Betfred Cup final

Derek McInnes has condemned the Aberdeen supporters who abused Steven Gerrard after Tuesday’s win at Ibrox but insists every similar incident must be treated with zero tolerance.

The Aberdeen manager and former Rangers player says he was targeted with the same “sad orange b*****d” lyrics from virtually the entire Celtic end after their Betfred Cup final defeat at Hampden and no action was taken.​

(The Scotsman)

Craig Levein explains David Vanecek’s Hearts omission

David Vanecek returns for Hearts against Hamilton today after being left out of the midweek Scottish Cup victory over Partick Thistle.

Manager Craig Levein felt three games in a week might be too much for the Czech striker but he is poised to feature in Lanarkshire this afternoon.

Levein said: “I’m planning on using Vanecek against Hamilton. I didn’t think David would manage [three games in a week]. He will be involved at Hamilton at some point for sure.” (Edinburgh Evening News)