Steven Gerrard knows he needs a trophy or he’ll be gone

Steven Gerrard admits he is unlikely to keep his job as Rangers manager if the club’s trophyless run goes on.

His side are eight points behind Celtic in the league, so the Scottish Cup loss to Aberdeen almost certainly means no silverware in his first campaign as boss.

Scot Symon, in the 1950s, is the only Rangers manager to have prospered after a barren debut season and Gerrard said: “That’s got to be going round [Rangers chairman] Dave King’s head and the board’s head.

“That’s fine. I’m comfortable in the job I’ve done so far. Can we be better? Yes. Me personally? Yes.

“But my mentality is I need to try to win the next thing. I don’t want to be part of a project. If I don’t win [any of] the next three or four things that are available maybe I won’t be here. I’m aware of that.”