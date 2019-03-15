Derek McInnes: I was target of abuse at Betfred Cup final

Derek McInnes has condemned the Aberdeen supporters who abused Steven Gerrard after Tuesday’s win at Ibrox but insists every similar incident must be treated with zero tolerance. Some Dons fans tarnished their team’s Scottish Cup replay victory by chanting the “cheer up” song at the Rangers manager, which his Pittodrie counterpart admits is out of order.​

The Aberdeen manager and former Rangers player revealed, however, he was targeted with the same “sad orange b*****d” lyrics from virtually the entire Celtic end after their Betfred Cup final defeat at Hampden and no action was taken.​

The SFA and Police Scotland are probing Tuesday night’s incident which came a week after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned the government will step in if clubs don’t sort out the situation.​

McInnes, pictured, said: “I have got to condemn any abusive chanting whether it’s sectarianism, racism or whatever. There has got to be across-the-board condemnation,” he said.

“It’s disappointing we are talking about that as the fallout from the game because the result was such a positive onefor us, but there can’t be selective reporting on this, there can’t be selective condemnation of it.​ There can’t be selective investigation from Police Scotland or whoever whenever they decide to pick and choose.​ It’s got to be all inclusive, across the board. ​

“I will mention the time in the Betfred Cup final earlier this season when Celtic were celebrating and the song that was sung is seen as a sort of mocking song.​

“The exact same song was directed to me from what felt like the whole of the Celtic end.​

“It wouldn’t have been everybody but it was pretty close to it, I would imagine, and not one person reported it.​

“It wasn’t in the delegates’ report and Police Scotland never made an investigation into it then.​ Now I wasn’t offended by it, but there has to be consistency and not pick and choose.​”

Meanwhile, top scorer Sam Cosgrove returns from suspension to face Livingston, but Gary Mackay-Steven’s ankle injury is more serious than first thought and he looks set to miss next month’s semi-final.

A number of Livingston s players have been laid low by illness this week but manager Gary Holt does not expect anyone to call off for the Pittodrie trip.